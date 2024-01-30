Keeping BJP Out of Power Is a Tribute to Gandhi, Said CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: A fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi lies in keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power at the Centre (in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls), felt Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and accused the BJP of politicising Lord Ram.

At a function to pay tributes Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary held at the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in Bengaluru city, Siddaramaiah termed Gandhi, a great devotee of Lord Ram and stated that slogan “Jai Sriram” is not confined to BJP alone but Gandhi himself had stated “Hey Ram.”

He called upon the people of the country to imbibe the path laid down by Gandhi and stated that he need not have to take lessons from BJP on patriotism.

“Eradication of inequality and restoring harmony in the society is the challenge before his party," said the Chief Minister while accusing the BJP of simply uttering “Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas” but in reality BJP does not believe in secularism and if 143 crore people of the country are to live in peace and harmony, then, no enmity should exist in the society.

Siddaramaiah said BJP worships Nathuram Godse who killed Gandhi, a true Hindu bhakt, and the killers of Gandhi project themselves as “true Hindus.”

Stating that no religion preaches enmity among people, he said, it is the Congress party which believes in welfare of all and his party principles are also based on path shown by Gandhi who had a thinking to make the country a “Ramrajya”.

Lauding Gandhi’s ideals, the Chief Minister said Gandhi followed the path of truth all throughout his life and strived hard to build harmony between Hindus and Muslims when partition of the country took place.

Siddaramaiah recalled that Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statement that those who are unaware of history cannot rewrite history and BJP has no knowledge of the history of the country.