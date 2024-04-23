KE faction teams up with Kotla for a vigorous campaign

Kurnool: Telugu Desam is intensifying its efforts in Dhone constituency to pose a strong challenge to finance minister and ruling party candidate, Buggana Rajendranath.

Senior TD leader and former deputy chief minister K.E. Krishna Murthy visited Kotla's residence in Kurnool on Tuesday to offer his support.

Key leaders of both Kotla and KE factions engaged in serious election-related discussions as TD's Dhone candidate Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy is expected to file his nomination on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders are anticipating that an anti-incumbency wave may work in their favour in Dhone and Pathikonda constituencies. There is optimism surrounding Krishna Murthy's son K.E. Shyam Babu's prospects in Pathikonda.

Further, Krishnamurthy is extending support to Kotla in Dhone and plans to camp in the constituency to encourage supporters. Leaders say this renewed focus is expected to inject fresh energy into the ranks of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP within the constituency.

Incidentally, there has been criticism against the KE faction for lack of perceptible engagement in the election process on its part. Krishnamurthy now plans to change this impression.

Further, TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are scheduled to visit the Dhone constituency. It is anticipated that this will bolster Kotla’s chances of success.

Party leaders, including Telugu Desam's national general secretary N. Lokesh, Kurnool district coordinator Vykuntam Prabhakar Chowdary, zonal in-charge Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, Kurnool district party president P. Thikka Reddy and former district general secretary Nageswara Rao Yadav have convened an internal meet in Dhone on Tuesday to strategise and discuss the latest political developments in the constituency.