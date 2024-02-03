KCR will surrender MPs to Modi, says Revanth

ADILABAD: Sounding the poll bugle, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday launched the Congress’ campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and appealed to the people to elect the party candidate in Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency in order to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister.

He cautioned them that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would surrender his party MPs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if at all the BRS won one or two MP seats in the elections.



He asked the people if they had received the `15 lakh that was promised by Modi in the last elections.



“We will soon announce the `500 per LPG cylinder scheme in the presence of one lakh women and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi,” he said.



Reddy announced that he was adopting the backward Adilabad district and would strive for its overall development. All funds required for various developmental and welfare works in the district will be allocated, he said.



He alleged that ‘kedi’ (KCR) and Modi were colluding to smash the Congress and questioned why the BJP had failed to make its Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao a minister if it was committed to improving the life of Adivasis and ensuring social justice.



Revanth Reddy said the state government will fill up 15,000 constable jobs within the next 15 days, in addition to the 7,000 staff nurse jobs that have been filled out of the two lakh they had promised during the elections.



He called upon the people to chase away all those who talk of pulling down the Congress government and bringing back Rao as Chief Minister.



The Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his Cabinet colleagues, was addressing the ‘Telangana Punarnirman Sabha’ after offering pujas to the snake God Nagoba at the Keslapur temple and homage at the Indravelli martyrs memorial.



‘The previous state government failed to provide drinking water to the poor under Mission Bhagiratha”, he said and added that even now Adivasis living in the interiors depended on agriculture wells for their drinking water needs.



He said that the barren land looked like desert from the helicopter when he was coming to Adilabad.



Reddy recalled that when he was TPCC president, he had sought an apology from the people of Telangana state for the Indravelli massacre of 1981 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh when leaders of the region were left helpless.



He said that the state government would give `5 lakh to the families of Indravelli martyrs for constructing houses. He praised legislator Premsagar Rao for the successful Dalita-Girijana dandora in Indravelli in 2021, Revanth Reddy’s first meeting as TPCC chief.



The Chief Minister announced `28 crore for laying roads towards adivasi gudems; `10 crore for constructing new classrooms in government schools; `60 crore for drinking water supply and project works and `7 crore to refurbish the famed Nagoba temple.



Meanwhile, Bhatti said that the state government had sanctioned funds for all those works apart from undertaking repairs of Triveni Sangamam and Chikman project as he had promised during his people’s march. He recalled that the late balladeer Gaddar had participated in his padayatra and they had offered homage to Indravelli martyrs. He added that they would carry forward Gaddar’s aspirations and fighting spirit under Indiramma Rajyam.

Bhatti said he will fulfill all the developmental and welfare promises he had made to the people of erstwhile Adilabad during his people’s march.

Ministers Danasari Anasuya Seethakka , Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha and D. Sridhar Babu and senior leaders Mahesh Kumar Goud, Vedma Bojju, K. Premsagar Rao, Jeevan Reddy and Mohd. Shabbir Ali and DCC presidents Srihari Rao, Vishwa Prasad and Surekha and others were present on the occasion.

