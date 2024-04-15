KCR took 'supari' to give BJP 5 seats to free Kavitha, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao had promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the BJP to win five Lok Sabha seats the state in a ‘quid pro quo’ deal to get his daughter Kavitha released from jail.

Addressing an election rally in Narayanpet on Monday in support of Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, Revanth Reddy alleged that Rao took a 'supari' from Modi to defeat the Congress and ensure the BJP's victory in Chevella, Malkajgiri, Bhongir, Mahbubnagar and Zaheerabad.

He said the BRS has stopped campaigning in these five constituencies as per the 'secret pact.'

The Chief Minister said Rao had mortgaged his self-respect at the feet of Modi for the sake of securing bail to his daughter. He appealed to BRS leaders and cadres to introspect and question the leadership why their self-respect was mortgaged.

He said the BRS and the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to defeat the Congress in his native district Mahbubnagar, to weaken him, and urged voters to thwart their conspiracies.

"The BRS MP in Mahbubnagar is contesting again. But he is not seen anywhere. Even BRS leaders who served as ministers and MLAs until recently are sitting at home. They are working for the BJP's victory. They are asking the BRS supporters to vote for the BJP. This clearly proves that the BRS and the BJP have colluded to defeat the Congress," Revanth Reddy said.

He promised to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh in one go before August 15 and also extend Rs 500 bonus per quintal from next crop (kharif).

He promised to make a Mudiraj leader a minister before August 15 if people elected Neelam Madhu, a Mudiraj leader from Medak, and Vamshi Chand Reddy from Mahabubnagar.

The CM promised to achieve sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes in A,B,C,D groups after the Lok Sabha elections besides resolving the long-pending demand of Mudiraj community seeking change in category from BC-D to BC-A.

Stating that the Congress was the only party which ensured social justice to all castes, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress had fielded more candidates from BC and SC communities in the Assembly polls while the BRS did not give a single ticket to the Mudiraj community.

"We fielded Saritha Thirupathaiah from the Yadav community in Gadwal. But BJP leader D.K. Aruna colluded with the BRS and ensured the victory of a Reddy candidate from the BRS. Now, the BRS is striving for victory for BJP candidates in five Lok Sabha seats. Had Saritha Thirupathaiah won, she would have become a minister," Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister also said that Backward Castes and Dalits punished the BRS in the Assembly polls for neglecting them and buried it 100 feet deep. He urged these communities to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS again.

He found fault with Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga for asking the Madiga community to vote for the BJP. He sought to remind voters that the BJP, which ruled the country for 10 years, had failed to approve the sub-categorisation of SCs.

He also promised to complete Kodangal-Narayanpet lift irrigation project and Vikarabad-Krishna railway line on a war-footing if voters elect the Congress in the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat.