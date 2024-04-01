KCR spreading lies on farmer suicides: Ponnam

Karimnagar: BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to take steps towards the restoration of the Kaleshwaram project which sank when the BRS was in power. Rao came out only to spread lies among the people through ‘Polam Bata’ programme by saying that 200 farmers had committed suicide and the drought-like conditions were because of the Congress government.

The minister attended as the chief guest to a party meeting held at Koheda mandal headquarters in Husnabad constituency of Karimnagar district on Monday. He told the media that no drought would be connected with any political party The Congress government in coordination with the officials of various departments concerned was taking all necessary steps for the judicious use of water for both irrigation and drinking purposes, he noted.

Prabhakar said that the state government was ready to help affected farmers and demanded that the Central government help the state given the situation in the state.

Instead of demanding the Centre help the state along with the Congress, Rao and the BJP leaders together were taking up the same kind of programmes to divert the attention of the people.

Faulting BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s statement that he would sleep at paddy procurement centres, Prabhakar asked where he was when the farmers were facing problems with paddy purchase during the BRS regime.

If Sanjay and Rao were truly committed to the welfare of farmers, they would go to Delhi along with Congress leaders and ask for a separate package to help farmers, he said.