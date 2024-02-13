KCR seeks all-party to Delhi on Krishna projects

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao demanded that the Congress government take an all-party delegation to Delhi to pressure the Centre to withdraw its proposal to hand over Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam dams to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

Addressing his first public meeting after his party's defeat in Assembly polls in Nalgonda on Tuesday against the proposed handing over of projects, Rao called upon the people to wage a battle to achieve the rightful share of the state in Krishna and Godavari waters.

He vowed to fight until his last breath and ensure an equal share of the Krishna waters to Telangana state, adding that he would not allow any injustice at any cost.

The former CM claimed that the Congress government had initially agreed to hand over the projects but retracted after the BRS raised its voice.

Reacting for the first time to the party's defeat, he said the BRS government did its best. "I don’t know what kind of anger people felt against the BRS or what deception you were put through by others, but, you sold a cow delivering milk and bought a bull," in an indirect reference to people electing the Congress to power.

Rao said that the people were feeling the pinch of the Congress rule as they are facing power cuts and did not receive Rythu Bandhu.

"I gave 24-hour power to all sectors. Where did the power go within two months? Why are there power cuts? Why is there a delay in Rythu Bandhu?" Rao questioned.

"People voted for you. Be in the government for five years and try to perform better than us. Stop your blame game. As the principal opposition, we will hunt you down if you are incapable of running the government and if you to fail to deliver on your poll promises,” he said.