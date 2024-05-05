KCR, KTR prime accused in phone tapping case: Bandi

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao were prime accused in tapping phones of Opposition leaders and other important persons. Both the father and son had set up a war-room in Sircilla and used it for tapping phones, the BJP leader stated.

During interrogation, the two accused in the phone tapping case, Pranith Rao and Radha Kishan Rao, revealed the names of Chandrashekar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao, Sanjay Kumar stated.

“Why the Congress government is not arresting Chandrashekar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao if the government has substantial evidence and proof against them,” Sanjay Kumar questioned.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar interacted with morning walkers at the Ambedkar stadium. Later, the BJP leader participated in Munnurukapu Athmeeya Sabha meeting here. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the ruling Congress has joined hands with the BRS and is playing cheap politics by making false promises to the people. Both the parties were trying to defeat the BJP in Karimnagar, he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that the main accused in the phone tapping case, Prabhakar Rao, through one of his relatives who is also a Congress leader, is giving crores of rupees to corporators of Opposition parties to support the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. He also alleged that Rs 5 lakh has been deposited into the bank accounts of several corporators.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) should immediately investigate the bank transactions and direct the police to lodge cases against them, Sanjay Kumar demanded.

Even though the Congress and BRS candidates have money and muscle power, the main strength of the BJP is that it has the trust of people. “It is the people of Karimnagar who encouraged me to enter into politics and with their support I worked hard for their well being as the BJP state chief and MP of Karimnagar,” he said.