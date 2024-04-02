KCR Is a Banned Rs 1,000 Note, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy termed BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao a 'banned Rs 1,000 currency note' that holds no legal value. Bitterly attacking Rao for claiming that 200 farmers had died by suicide in the 100 days of Congress rule in the state, Revanth Reddy sought the details in 48 hours.

"It is a big lie. If KCR has the guts, he should give the details of deceased farmers to the government within 48 hours. If these farmers have really died by suicide, our government is ready to extend help to the families of the deceased after the election code ends in June," Revanth Reddy told media personnel on Tuesday after inspecting arrangements for the Congress' public meeting to be held on April 6 at Tukkuguda,

Revanth Reddy said that the BRS had received Rs 1,500 crore through electoral bonds and Rao could have distributed Rs 100 crore out of the funds to help farmers.

Referring to the BRS chief visiting agriculture fields in the name of examining withering crops due to drought-like conditions, Revanth Reddy said Rao had never come out of Pragathi Bhavan or his farm house when he was Chief Minister for nearly 10 years and was enacting 'dramas' to save the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth Reddy demanded that Rao come out of the farm house every week, be in the midst of the public and fulfill his responsibilities as Leader of the Opposition.

"If today, KCR is coming out to meet the people, it is because he lost power. It is because he fell down and suffered a fracture. It is because his party is collapsing and it is because there are Lok Sabha elections next month. If not for these reasons, he would have never come out of his farm house and met the people," Revanth Reddy remarked.

He also lashed out at Rao for his criticism that the Congress government had deprived farmers of Rythu Bandhu funds. He said the previous BRS government used to take 10 months to transfer the Rythu Bandhu amount to farmers for rabi season but the Congress government had extended the aid to 93 per cent of farmers in just four months despite severe financial constraints on account of financial mismanagement by the previous BRS government.

"So far, we have transferred Rythu Bandhu to 65 lakh farmers who own up to five acres each. Just four lakh farmers are left who own more than five acres. They will be covered soon," he said.

Accusing the BRS and the BJP of having a secret pact to defeat the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, Revanth Reddy said Rao and K.T. Rama Rao had repeatedly stated that the Congress would not get more than 40 seats nationwide in the Lok Sabha polls. "This proves they want the BJP to get 400 seats and that Modi should become the PM again. Both the BRS and the BJP are working together in Telangana state to achieve this goal."