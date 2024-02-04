Top
Home » NationPolitics

KCR destroyed irrigation in Telangana: Uttam

Politics
DC Correspondent
4 Feb 2024 5:10 PM GMT
KCR destroyed irrigation in Telangana: Uttam
x
Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy questions BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao's silence on Medigadda project's failures. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao “completely destroyed the irrigation sector in Telangana.”

Speaking at a press conference addressed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “After Rao spent around Rs 1.2 lakh crore on capital cost, and with a Rs 10,000-crore-a-year maintenance bill, all that Kaleshwaram project was designed for was to lift 2 TMC ft (thousand million cubic of water) a day.”

“Now, after Medigadda collapse, the entire project is of no use. Why is KCR silent on this and not uttered a single word?” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He said there were other projects the BRS government ignored to complete, like the SLBC tunnel project, which could have been completed at a fraction of Kaleshwaram’s cost and could have irrigated lakhs of acres.

“Rao spent Rs 2,756 crore on Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme but not a single acre was irrigated by the project so far. `7,500 crore was spent on Sitarama Sagar project without irrigating a single acre. And it is a clear case of conspiracy by KCR with Jagan (AP Chief Minister) which allowed AP to loot Telangana’s water from Krishna River,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana irrigation projects kcr BRS party leaders 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X