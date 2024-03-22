KCR Demands Immediate Release of Kavitha

HYDERABAD: K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the BRS party president, and former chief minister of Telangana, and father of K Kavitha, on Friday demanded her immediate release by the Directorate of Enforcement which arrested Kavitha for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam.

Chandrashekar Rao’s demand came exactly a week after Kavitha was arrested from her residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on March 15 by ED officials who took her to Delhi the same evening. She has been in ED custody since and is being questioned about her alleged role in the case.

The BRS chief, in a statement released by his party, also demanded the immediate release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who too was arrested in connection with the same Delhi liquor scam case and is currently in ED’s custody.

“Kejriwal’s arrest, which was politically motivated, is yet another dark day for democracy in India. The recent arrests of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and BRS MLC Kavitha, prove that the BJP which is in power at the Centre is determined to eliminate any opposition to it,” Chandrashekar Rao said.

“To this end, the Centre is using agencies such as ED, CBI, IT as its pawns. The BRS strongly condemns the actions of the BJP government which are axing the very foundations of democracy. All these foisted cases should be withdrawn forthwith and those arrested released,” Chandrashekar Rao demanded.