KCR Back on Campaign Trail Today

HYDERABAD: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao will be back on the Lok Sabha election campaign trail on Friday evening, after the 48-hour ban imposed on his electioneering by the Election Commission of India (ECI) expires, the party said on Thursday.

According to a BRS release, Rao will resume his campaigning with a road show in Ramagundam on Friday evening.

The ECI imposed the ban on the former chief minister holding him accountable for violating the model code of conduct with his comments and utterances against the Congress and its leaders at a press meet in Sircilla on April 5. The ban came into effect at 8 pm on Wednesday and will end at 8 pm on Friday.