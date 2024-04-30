KCR Asks Modi to Probe His Allegation of 'RR tax' in Telangana

KOTHAGUDEM: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order an inquiry into the ‘RR Tax’ that industrialists were forced to pay in the state. Modi had spoken about the ‘RR Tax’ earlier in the day.

“Modi should order an inquiry into his grave allegation of RR tax, if it is true,” the BRS chief said. He questioned why the enforcement directorate and income-tax department were not swung into action to probe it yet.

Speaking during his roadshow in Kothagudem, Rao said both the Congress and the BJP were working with an understanding in the state and were enacting such dramas for the Lok Sabha elections.

“A vote for the Congress or the BJP would have no difference and would be of no use,” he added. He asked the people to vote for BRS candidates as only his party could fight for rights and self-respect of Telangana.

He alleged that Modi had conspired to divert the water of Godavari river to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at the cost of Telangana’s interests. “It is a life and death issue to us,” he said. He also criticised Revanth Reddy for keeping silent on Modi’s plan.

Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy was insensitive to the death and illness of the students in residential schools due to consumption of adulterated food. He also criticised the Chief Minister for his reported plan for cancellation of some newly-formed districts. Bhadradri- Kothagudem district was also in this list, he added.

Free travel facility to women in TSRTC buses, which was launched by the Congress government, had made autorickshaw drivers lose livelihood and some of them committed suicide due to financial problems, he deplored.

Stating that the then BRS government had extended special incentive and bonus to workers of Singareni Collieries, the BRS chief said that he stood strong to protect Singareni Collieries when he was the Chief Minister.

When Modi asked the BRS government to purchase coal imported by Adani Group from Australia, Rao said he rejected his proposal saying Singareni Collieries could cater to the needs of the state.

BRS Khammam candidate Nama Nageswara Rao and Mahbubabad BRS candidate Malothu Kavitha participated in the roadshow.