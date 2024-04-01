KCR and KTR Have Plundered Telangana: Kishan

Hyderabad: The ‘baap and beta’ are responsible for the plunder of Telangana state’s wealth in the last 10 years and looting of the people of the state, state BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday, referring to BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and his son and party working president K.T. Rama Rao. They have masterminded all the scams in the state,” Kishan Reddy alleged.

On the role of officials, Reddy said that the father-son duo had ruined the state and not the officials.

On Rama Rao’s prediction that he (Kishan Reddy) will lose the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, the BJP leader hit back saying: “He is still living in a dream world and presuming that he is sitting in the CM’s chair and touring the state as Chief Minister. Let him enjoy the dream. I don’t want to disturb his feelings by reacting to the Secunderabad outcome.”

Kishan Reddy said that no one had anticipated that the BRS would disappear in such a short time. Now, there is no need for the party. Chandrasekhar Rao survived in politics only because of his oratory skills, he said.

On Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims that he had extended all support to the NTPC for setting up a power plant, Kishan Reddy said that the NTPC was forced to set up its second power plant in its land. Except for the foundation laying ceremony, Rao never extended any kind of support, he said. On the contrary, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the initiative and came for the inauguration of the power project, Reddy said.