KCR and kin looted TS, Congress is corrupt: Chugh

Karimnagar: Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family looted Telangana state for 10 years and unfortunately, the ‘equally corrupt’ Congress government has started looting the state, alleged the BJP national general secretary and party in-charge for Telangana state Tarun Chugh.

Accompanied by the Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Chugh participated in the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan programme and the Lok Sabha Pravas preparatory meeting held with the party workers here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is funding the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra programmes apart from sending hundreds of crores to the party. It has become evident that the AC bus, which Rahul Gandhi has been using during his padayatra, was a gift sent from Telangana.

It is the habit of Congress leaders to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. In Karnataka, they removed the saffron flag with Hanuman photo, which was placed on the 108-feet pole with crowdfunding from villagers. What right does the Congress government have to remove the Hindu flag, he questioned.

On Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra, Chugh alleged that it was a flop-show. Alliance members like Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee are quitting the Congress alliance, he said.

He urged the people of Karimnagar to vote for BJP as a referendum for the achievements of Narendra Modi in the last nine years with the biggest one being the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.