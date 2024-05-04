KCR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Plotting to Scrap Mancherial, Asifabad, and Nirmal Districts

ADILABAD: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had conspired to scrap the newly-created Mancherial, Asifabad and Nirmal districts after the Lok Sabha elections and appealed to the people to stall the move by electing BRS candidate Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy had conspired to privatise the Singareni collieries and had entered into an agreement with the Adani group at the World Economic Summit in Davos. Rao said he opposed the privatisation of collieries claimed that he had stood up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

He said the fight was between a very rich candidate (agarbha sreemanthudu) Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and the other a coal worker (bhoogarbha karmikudu), Eshwar.

He said Prime Minister Modi had failed to uphold the promises including depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, Beti Padao Beti Bachao and Sab Ka Saath Sabka Vikas. He said voting for BJP would be like throwing it into the Godavari.

Rao claimed that the government has stopped funds for the development works initiated by the BRS including the lift irrigation scheme at Chennur, Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, KCR kits and nutrition kids. He described the free bus travel for women as useless that affected the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers.

Rao said the state government was not giving the promised Rs 500 bonus to paddy farmers as well as Rythu Bandu to tribal farmers. Revanth Reddy failed to waive crop loans of Rs 2 lakh and kept on changing dates for implementing the schemes.

He said there was a lot of negative change in the last five months after the Congress came to power the state and people were suffering with power cuts, drinking water shortage and withering of standing crops. Former MLAs Balka Suman, Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, and contesting candidate Koppula Eshwar were present.