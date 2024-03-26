Kavitha sent to Tihar jail till April 9

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue court at New Delhi sent BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter, arrested in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, to Tihar jail for judicial custody till April 9. Special judge Kaveri Baweja issued the orders after the ED produced Kavitha in the court at the end of the custody period on Tuesday.

The court was not inclined to hear immediately the interim bail of Kavitha, who cited her minor child’s examinations which commenced on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Kavitha said it was not a money-laundering case but a “political laundering case.”

“One accused has already joined BJP, the second accused is getting a BJP ticket and the third accused has given Rs 50 crore in electoral bonds. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean. Jai Telangana,” she said.

The ED submitted to the court that it had to be given an opportunity to file its contentions on the interim bail application filed by Kavitha and time till April 1, which the court allowed.

ED counsel Sh Zoheb Hossain said the agency reserved its right to seek her further custody. He said that Kavitha was highly influential and there was every likelihood she would influence witnesses and tamper with the evidence, if released. Explaining the difficulty in probing economic crimes, counsel said the offenders were resourceful and influential persons having deep roots in society and commit the crimes in a carefully planned and meticulous manner.

Senior counsel Vikram Chaudhri appearing for Kavitha requested the court to issue directions to the agency for preservation and access to the records pertaining to the material which was in Kavitha’s possession during her arrest. He also requested Kavitha access to her medical records during the ED custody period.

He said that a separate bail application was filed on behalf of Kavitha before the court but sought interim bail pending final disposal of the bail application. He said the Supreme Court had directed the expeditious disposal of Kavitha’s bail application, though the order copy is yet to be issued.

The court did not agree to hear the interim bail plea, and declined the request of Kavitha regarding the access to raid documents, on the ground that the ED had kept it in a sealed cover. The court issued directions for judicial remand of Kavitha till April 9 and she was sent to shift Tihar jail.

On her request, the court directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to allow Kavitha to have home-cooked food and to provide a mattress, and allow her to carry slippers, clothes, bedsheet, books, pen and paper, jewellery and medicines in accordance with the rules.