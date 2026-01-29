Never Tapped Guv's Phone Calls : Karnataka HM On BJP's Charge

Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday denied the opposition BJP's allegation that the state government was tapping Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's phone calls. Speaking to reporters here he insisted that there was no need to phone tapping.

Replying to a question on the BJP's allegation made in the state assembly that the Congress government was tapping the governor's phone, Parameshwara said the saffron party leaders' charge appeared as if Congress is doing what the BJP had done in the past.

"We neither tapped anyone's phone nor will we do it in the future. Also, there is no need for it," he said.

He added that the BJP makes hundreds of allegations everyday from dawn to dusk, which do not deserve reply.

During a discussion on the governor winding up his recent address to the legislature in just three lines, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said it seems as if Gehlot is getting instructions from the Centre over phone.

Latching on, the BJP said the minister's statement indicated that the governor's phones were tapped.

On BJP's allegation that a police officer in Chikmagaluru district issued notice citing a law, which has not yet come into effect, Parameshwara said action has been taken against the officer.

"We are already training police officers on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We have taken action against the police inspector for such a notice. Whenever something goes wrong we initiate action. It is not that we take action base on BJP's charges," he said.