Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai Files Nomination Papers Again

Haveri: Senior BJP state leaders including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accompanied BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai as he filed his nomination for the second time on Friday.

Having already submitted his nomination on April 16 on an auspicious occasion, Bommai had then declared to file another set of papers on April 19, amidst the presence of senior leaders including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The nomination event on Friday witnessed the participation of leaders including BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, sitting MP of Haveri Shivakumar Udasi, former ministers CC Patil and BC Patil, former MLAs Arun Kumar Pujar, Shivaraj Sajjan, and also actor Tara Anuradha.

Wearing saffron turbans, BJP workers participated in the roadshow, accompanied by JD(S) workers. The two-hour roadshow commenced at Hukkeri Math and concluded at Sir Siddappa Kambli Circle.

Addressing the crowd during the roadshow, Yediyurappa urged voters to ensure Basavaraj Bommai's victory with over two lakh vote margin. He called upon BJP and JD(S) workers to unite in their efforts, visiting every household until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.

Expressing gratitude towards the assembled workers and leaders, Bommai stressed Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time and BJP securing over 400 seats nationwide, including all 28 seats in Karnataka.

"During my term as CM I had the opportunity to hike reservation for the scheduled caste from 15 percent to 17 percent and for scheduled Tribes from 3 percent to 7 percent. In the OBC category, 2D group was created. Now it is pending with the central government and all of us will work together to implement it," Bommai declared.

Criticizing the state government, Bommai asserted that daylight murders are on the rise, suggesting that Karnataka is descending into a state of lawlessness reminiscent of Jungle Raj.