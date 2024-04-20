Karnataka: Forest Minister Accuses Union Minister of Misleading Claims

Bidar: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has accused Bidar MP and Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba of misleading the public with false claims.Addressing reporters at Patrika Bhavan in Bidar on Saturday, Khandre questioned Khuba's assertion that Rs 1,200 crore had been allocated under the Crop Insurance Scheme in Bidar.

"Khuba's claims are baseless and misleading," Khandre stated.Challenging Khuba to disclose detailed financial information regarding the scheme, Khandre asserted that it was designed to benefit insurance companies rather than aid farmers.

"He should disclose the number of installments paid by farmers under the crop insurance, along with the respective shares contributed by the state and central governments, and also clarity on the total funds collected by the insurance company and the compensation disbursed. Only then will it become evident that insurance companies have accrued a profit of Rs 650," he asserted.



"Khuba's statements lack substance. He claims to have brought Rs 1 lakh crore grant from the Center for Bidar constituency. If that was true then tangible development should be evident through visible infrastructure projects. Where are the industries and which are the development initiatives? Voters will draw their own conclusions in this election," he emphasized.

Khandre accused Khuba of leveling false allegations against his family. "There is an evident anti-Khuba sentiment among voters.People are disillusioned by his tenure and are seeking change. The voters will send Khuba home who has failed to make a significant impact on the constituency's development both as MP and Union Minister," he said.

Claiming the people's desire for fresh leadership, especially among the youth, Khandre expressed confidence in his son Sagar Khandre's victory."Bidar constituency seeks a new era in politics, marked by youthful vigor and genuine progress," he added.