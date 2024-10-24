Karnataka: Bharath Bommai Files Nomination for Shiggaon Seat
Haveri: Bharath Bommai, the BJP candidate for the Shiggaon Assembly by-election, filed his nomination on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Bharath said that he submitted his nomination at an auspicious time, as suggested by his mother.
"Although I filed my nomination today, I will formally file my nomination tomorrow in the presence of several senior BJP leaders," Bharath said.
He said he would ask the voters for their blessings, just as they blessed his father, Basavaraj Bommai.
“I will work for the poor, youth, and women under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will chalk out various development schemes if I win the election,” he added.
Bharath's affidavit states that the total income shown in Income Tax Returns has increased from Rs 13,32,930 in 2018-19 to Rs 1,37,10,318 in 2022-23. The income of his wife Padakannaya Poornima Ibbani has grown from Rs 5,10,210 to Rs 60,41,862 during the same period.
The affidavit also shows that Bharath owns movable assets worth Rs 3,79,03,373, while his wife holds assets amounting to Rs 3,64,72,961. Their minor son has assets valued at Rs 40,47,004. The market value of Bharath’s immovable property is Rs 5,50,00,000, and that of his wife is Rs 2,83,00,000. Bharath carries liabilities totaling Rs 2,32,79,990, while his wife has liabilities amounting to Rs 1,00,51,322.
He is an engineering graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, USA, and a Master of Science in Innovation from Singapore Management University.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
