Karnam Dharmasri Faces Protests Amid Election Heat in Agency

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Government Whip Karnam Dharmasri, on a visit to the agency village Losingi, faced intense election heat. Tribals poured out their woes and told him that they do not have Aadhaar cards, marriage certificates and ration cards.

In the village where the Gadapa Gadapa programme is being conducted, the adivasis surrounded Dharmashri and told him that “the Anganwadi centre is not providing nutritious food to their children, there are no ASHA workers in the village, and there are no roads.”

The villagers gave a written complaint to Dharmashree and then, in front of his car, they organised a ‘doli yara’ protest and sought basic amenities.

Karanam Dharmashree was in Losinga Village on the hilltop Arla Panchayat, Rolugunta mandal, Anakapalli district. ST commission member Shankar Naik and Narsipatnam RDO accompanied him.

The tribals surrounded Dharmashri and asked, “You came here in the past also and promised a road and a school, why did you not get these for us so far? How can we trust you now?”

70 PVGT families reside in Losinga village. They do not have a ration card. If they apply for it, the authorities ask them to produce their marriage certificates. Tribals say, “It has been years since we got married. Who will give the marriage certificate to us now?”

In this village, 30 children are 0-5 years old, yet the Anganwadi centre is not functioning properly. Dharmashree was informed by the tribals that they have to walk at least four km to reach Rajannapet market.

Tribals demanded an Asha worker's posting, a tarred road and a good Anganwadi centre. Village secretary E Chiranjeevi and villagers Kilo Sundar Rao and others led this programme.