Karimnagar Will Be Transformed Into a Crown Jewel, Says Velichala Rajendar Rao

Karimnagar: Congress Karimnagar candidate Velichala Rajendar Rao on Friday said that he would work hard to transform Karimnagar into a crown jewel — like the Kohinoor diamond — in Telangana state by taking up several developmental works and solving people's issues.

Participating in the Mudiraj and Goud Atmayee Sammelan meetings here on Friday, Rajendar Rao said he had released a separate manifesto called ‘Kohinoor Karimnagar-Velichala Vision’ promising 23 additional guarantees to the people of Karimnagar.

If he was elected, he said, he would get an app called ‘Karimnagar Sahayak’ designed which will allow people to get their issues redressed immediately.

For students and unemployed youth, he said he will get them trained for competitive examinations and organise mega job melas. He will also set up free driving schools to train those interested to become vehicle drivers.

For the farming sector, he said each Assembly segment will have a JCB, tractor paddy cutting machine, two drones and a water tanker along with a road roller, which will help farmers in their agricultural activity.

He also promised to organise mass marriages and free medical camps for the benefit of the poor.

For the weaving community, Rajendar Rao said he will take the help of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to get a big shopping arcade like Shilparamam in Hyderabad established along with a handloom extension centre in Sircilla similar to the textile park that was set up in Varanasi

Speaking at the event, minister Ponnam Prabhakar cautioned them if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, it will end reservation for SC, ST, and BC communities, pushing people of these sections into grave problems.

He said the BJP leaders chant Jai Sri Ram loudly to show people that they are the real Hindus, but secretly they are conspiring to say “Ram Ram” (goodbye) to the reservations.

The minister said BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that he deposited the money to file nomination for the Lok Sabha election by selling mangalsutra. In that case, the minister asked how did he accumulate crores of rupees worth property.

The minister said BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao had not allotted even one MLA ticket to the Mudiraj community during the 2023 Assembly elections, forcing its members to teach him a fitting lesson.