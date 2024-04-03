Kadiam warns BRS leaders of exposing their irregularities

: Former deputy chief minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari gave a strong counter to the BRS leaders by warning them that they would not withstand it if he revealed all their irregularities to the public.Along with his daughter and Congress candidate for the Warangal parliamentary segment Dr Kavya, Srihari spoke to the media in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.He alleged that he had left the BRS like others so that he could develop his constituency by being in the ruling Congress. People were not able to understand why the BRS leaders reacted so arrogantly when he and he defected without making allegations against anyone.Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao lost his mind after losing the Assembly elections at the hands of a young Congress candidate and was saying that KCR’s daughter Kavitha would secure third position in the Warganal segment. Errabelli was not even aware who was contesting whether it was Kavya or Kavitha, he ridiculed.“The BRS party and its chief KCR are now in a bad situation because of Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeswhar Reddy who made several allegations against me. If he does not prove them true, I will expose Palla Rajeshwar of his irregularities at Jangaon Chowrasta,” he warned.He challenged former MLA Rasamai Balakishan, who was drubbed in Manakondur Assembly polls, that he would quit politics if the latter proved his allegations made against him.“I know the history of every BRS leader and if I speak up, they will face severe consequences,” Srihari warned them.Srihari refuted allegations of the founder president of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) Manda Krishna Madiga, the former deputy chief minister claimed that he had participated and played a key role in every Madiga Dandora movement.He said that the MRPS had been split into pieces just because of Manda Krishna’s wrong policies and support to political parties before the elections. Krishna promised his support to sub-castes in the Madiga community. But why he was not supporting the Baindla community which is also one of them, he questioned.Kadiam Srihari said that BJP was strengthening in the state which is not good for the Dalit community as several incidents of attacks on Dalits and minorities were taking place in northern states where the BJP was in power. There was a need to curb BJP and it was possible only with the Congress, he noted.