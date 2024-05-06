Kadiam Kavya Frames Warangal Election as Battle Between Constitution and Cruelty

WARANGAL: The Lok Sabha election in the Warangal constituency would be a battle between the Constitution (Congress) and cruelty (BJP), said Congress candidate Dr Kadiam Kavya. She accused the BJP of trying to create a communal divide in the constituency.

The BJP had no right to seek votes as it had done nothing for Warangal, she said at a street corner meeting along with the Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy at Kazipet on Sunday.

Steps would be taken for the establishment of a special bus stand in Kazipet along with completing the Fathima Nagar flyover as early as possible.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was focusing on developing the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet like the state capital. In coordination with seven Congress MLAs, steps will be taken for the implementation of the master plan under GWMC limits, Dr Kavya said.

After 35 years, a chance has come for the woman to contest in the parliamentary elections from Warangal constituency. “If people will bless me, then I will strive hard for all round development of the erstwhile Warangal district and for the establishment of Kazipet division and railway coach factory,” she assured.