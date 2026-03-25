Kabir Reaffirms Alliance with Owaisi, Unveils 20-Rally West Bengal Campaign

Kolkata: Humayun Kabir, founder of the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), on Wednesday reaffirmed his political alliance with AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Kabir described Owaisi as his “elder brother” and stressed that their partnership would guide their election strategy. He said he entered the alliance based on Owaisi’s guidance and would continue to follow his suggestions throughout the campaign.

Kabir highlighted that key decisions, including candidate selection and seat-sharing arrangements, were finalised after discussions with Owaisi. He asserted that both parties would contest the elections together and stand united.

He also announced a joint campaign plan, which includes 20 rallies across West Bengal. The first rally is scheduled for April 1 in Behrampur, where both Kabir and Owaisi will address supporters.

The rallies will cover major regions such as Murshidabad, North Bengal, Malda, Birbhum, Uttar Dinajpur, Asansol, and Kolkata. Kabir expressed hope that Owaisi would participate in all the rallies, especially given the two-phase election schedule.

Kabir reiterated his commitment to the alliance, stating that he would follow Owaisi’s leadership in all aspects of the campaign and that the partnership would remain intact in the long term.

He further clarified that the alliance extends beyond the 2026 elections and will continue in future political engagements.

Earlier, Owaisi had announced that AIMIM would contest the West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Kabir’s party. Kabir stated that his party will contest 182 seats, allocating around eight seats to AIMIM.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.