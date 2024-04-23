K C Venugopal slams PM Modi's divisive speech

"This is his default of spreading lies and fooling people by misrepresenting facts and spreading Hindu-Muslim narratives. People are sick and tired of this now, as he uses these dangerous narratives to hide his monumental failures as PM," Venugopal said.During an election meeting in Rajasthan, PM Modi suggested that if came to power, the Congress would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims, triggering widespread debate and criticism.“How can the prime minister spread such lies? He's running a fake campaign to get votes by dividing people. After the first round of elections, he's trying to see which way things are going,” said Venugopal, who is contesting from Alappuzha constituency.