Jupally slams Modi for denying TS its share of Krishna waters

Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday condemned the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing media persons at the Secretariat, he said that the Central government is hesitating to settle Telangana's share of Krishna waters.

The BJP government has no moral right to seek votes in Telangana without first settling the water share.

The BJP government merged seven mandals of Khammam district into Andhra Pradesh but why is it not providing the state’s due share of Krishna waters, he wondered. Why is the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme not being given national status?, he asked.

It is ironic that Modi accused BRS and Congress parties of corruption and nepotism. Former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed their lives for the country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not taken the Prime Minister’s post even when they could.

“There is a need for the Congress government to come to power at the Centre," the minister said.