Medaram: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that a judicial probe into all irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and damages to Medigadda and Annaram barrages would be spearheaded by retired judges of the Supreme Court or the High Court and those found guilty would be sternly dealt with.

Addressing a press conference after offering prayers to the presiding deities Sammakka and Saralamma here, Reddy came down heavily against BJP leaders for demanding a CBI probe into the issue, when the state government had agreed for a judicial inquiry into the entire scam.

Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never prevented former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao from looting the state. He asked why the BJP leaders, who have been in power at the Centre for the last ten years, did not file a single case or order inquiry by any central investigating agency against Rao and his family members who, he said, had looted the state for ten years.

“Why did the CBI, I-T and ED not respond to my complaints on Rao's corruption and did not act even after I had secured orders from courts. BJP leaders are demanding a CBI probe because they will then gain control and make money by striking a deal with Rao," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government was holding talks with banks to implement the `two lakh crop loan waiver scheme and farmers would get to hear good news on this front soon. He reiterated that they will fulfill all the promises made during the Assembly elections. He pointed out that within 60 days of coming to power, the government had filled 25,000 jobs, 6,956 staff nurses and 441 Singareni employees had been appointed, and 15,000 police and fire department vacancies had been filled. Appointment letters will be handed over to another 6,000 candidates at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on March 2, he said. Revanth Reddy castigated Chandrashekar Rao, K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao for spreading wrong information on job recruitment.

Plans are underway to establish 10 skill universities to provide jobs to youth in rural areas, he pointed out.

He alleged that BRS and BJP were in talks every day for the Lok Sabha elections. The arrangement was that BJP would contest 10 Lok Sabha seats and BRS seven, he claimed.

Reddy said that the Congress had ushered in Indiramma Rajyam in Telangana State with the blessings of Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. The government had allocated Rs 110 crore to provide amenities for the 1.5 crore pilgrims visiting Medaram jatara.

The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure at the Centre for not declaring the jatara, also called the ‘Dakshin Kumbh Mela’, as a national festival. This was turned down at the behest of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, he alleged.

He appealed to the Centre to give importance to Sammakka-Saralamma jatara and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Medaram for the festival.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the Centre was discriminating against south India.