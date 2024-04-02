Judicial probe into Kaleshwaram likely to begin in a fortnight

Hyderabad: Senior irrigation department officials on Monday met with Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, the former Supreme Court judge and former Lokpal, and briefed him about the Kaleshwaram project and the issues surrounding it.

The team including irrigation secretary Rahul Bojja called on Justice Ghose in Kolkata on Monday. In addition to the briefing, the officials also invited Justice Ghose to come to the city to begin the judicial probe into the Kaleshwaram project.

It may be recalled that the state government on March 12 announced the judicial probe into alleged irregularities into all aspects of Kaleshwaram project that was planned and built during the previous BRS regime.

The inquiry is expected to be completed in 100 days from the time Justice Ghose will begin his work. Offices for Justice Ghose to conduct the probe will be provided in the BRK Bhavan, which had previously served as a temporary Secretariat for the BRS government.

It is learnt that Justice Ghose could begin his work in the next fortnight.