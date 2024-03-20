JS leaders hold protest rally against Vamsi in Visakha South

Senior members of Jana Sena on Tuesday took out a huge rally near Poorna Market here and burnt the portraits of Vamsi Krishna Yadav, who has launched his campaign from Visakhapatnam South constituency even before the party leadership announced his candidature. They carried out placards, released black balloons and raised slogans against Vamsi Krishna calling him an outsider. The protesters did not allow Vamsi to open his party office in the constituency.There was a minor scuffle outside the party office which resulted in one of the protesters suffering a minor injury. “The local party cadre is upset with the JS leadership for projecting Vamsi Krishna as the party’s candidate for Visakhapatnam South,’’ said Mohd. Sadik Mohammed, who recently quit the YSRC and joined Jana Sena. Vamsi Krishna, who was with YSRC earlier and got elected as MLC, quit the party and joined Jana Sena recently. “Vamsi Krishna had lost the assembly polls in 2014 in his own constituency of Visakhapatnam East by over 50,000 votes where Yadavas hold a formidable strength. South has fisher folk community, minorities and Brahmins. Who will vote for him here,’’ Sadik said.He said if Vamsi Krishna Yadav was given a ticket, it would make it easy for the ruling YSRC where the sitting MLA is facing a rough weather. Earlier briefing the media, Sadik said Vamsi had sought the Bhimili ticket but the party chief Pawan Kalyan has turned down his request. Since then, Vamsi has been projecting himself as the candidate for Visakhapatnam South.