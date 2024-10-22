JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill witnesses tense moments

New Delhi: The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill witnessed high drama on Tuesday as Trinamul Congress member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it towards the chair during heated discussions. Mr Banerjee was later suspended for a day from the JPC for unruly conduct.

The committee, chaired by the BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was listening to the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when the Opposition members questioned what their stakes were in the bill.

The meeting took a dramatic turn when Mr Banerjee picked up a glass water bottle and hit it on the table during a heated exchange of words with the BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta high court judge, and hurled it towards the committee's chairperson.

Mr Banerjee hurt his thumb and index finger in the process and was given first aid. He was seen being escorted back to the meeting room by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The JPC meetings have seen aggressive posturing by both the BJP and the Opposition and even witnessed boycotts. However, this was the first time an injury has happened.

Later, during a media interaction, Mr Pal condemned the conduct of Mr Banerjee, who has been strident in his criticism of the bill. He said such actions were "unprecedented" and crossed all limits.

"As MPs enjoy privilege, does it mean someone will appear with a revolver tomorrow?" Mr Pal told the media, adding he had a narrow escape.

Asked about the future course of action, Mr Pal said he apprised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of the development. "It was in a way a criminal act that could have badly hurt me. His conduct is a blow to parliamentary democracy," he added.

The committee later took up a motion moved by BJP member Nishikant Dubey to suspend Mr Banerjee for one day, whenever the next meeting takes place, for his conduct towards the chair. Votes were divided 10-8, with the ruling alliance and the Opposition members polling on partisan lines.

Sources said Mr Banerjee expressed regret for smashing the bottle and claimed that he never meant to throw it towards Mr Pal, while still accusing him of "biased" behaviour.

Mr Gangopadhyay was visibly upset after only one-day suspension was handed out to Mr Banerjee as penalty and over the fact that the motion made no mention of the verbal attack on him. He is likely to take up the issue at the highest level, a source said.