JP Nadda to visit Odisha on April 12

Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union health minister JP Nadda is set to visit Odisha on April 12. His visit is seen as a part of a broader effort to strengthen the party’s organisational framework and energise the cadre at the grassroots level.

Announcing the itinerary, BJP MP Sukanta Panigrahi stated that Nadda’s visit would be instrumental in strategising for the party’s electoral campaign in Odisha. During his tour, the BJP chief is expected to inaugurate several government-backed projects, engage with party functionaries, and address a large gathering of party workers and supporters. His interactions will focus on reinforcing the BJP’s vision for the state and outlining key developmental policies aimed at bolstering public support.

Party insiders indicate that Nadda will also conduct high-level meetings with senior state leaders to assess the current political landscape and fine-tune the party’s strategies for the upcoming elections. With Odisha emerging as a crucial battleground, the visit assumes considerable significance in shaping BJP’s outreach and electoral roadmap.

Amidst Nadda’s visit, speculation is rife that the announcement of BJP’s new Odisha state president could follow soon after. Sources suggest that the official declaration regarding the new state leadership is likely to be made post-April 14. This anticipated leadership change is expected to play a key role in steering the party’s strategies and mobilising resources ahead of the crucial 2027 rural and urban local body polls.

Additionally, the BJP is poised to finalise its national president in the coming days. The transition in leadership at both national and state levels is being closely watched, as it could have a significant impact on the party’s political direction and campaign dynamics in Odisha.

Political analysts believe that Nadda’s visit comes at a critical juncture when the BJP is intensifying its efforts to expand its footprint in the state.

“With an eye on increasing its voter base and consolidating its position, the BJP is expected to leverage Nadda’s visit to galvanise its cadre and enhance its public outreach. As Odisha gears up for a high-stakes electoral battle in 2027 which are seen as pre-tests before the 2029 assembly polls, all eyes are on the developments that will unfold during and after Nadda’s visit. His engagements and the anticipated leadership announcements are likely to set the tone for BJP’s campaign and influence the state’s political landscape in the months ahead,” said Sriram Dash, a political analyst.