JP Nadda Calls for CBI Probe in Neha Murder Case

Hubballi: BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday condemned the murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath here recently and demanded a CBI probe. Neha, daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death by her former classmate in the premises of her college in Dharwad on April 18 sparking widespread protests.

Nadda visited Neha’s residence and condolences to her family.

Speaking to the media, Nadda termed the incident deeply distressing and said “The BJP vehemently condemns this heinous act. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this challenging time, and we are committed to ensuring that they receive the justice they deserve.” Stressing on the importance of a thorough investigation, Nadda said, “It is important that we delve into the depths of this case. Investigative agencies should take CBI’s help”.



Taking exception to the statements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state home minister G. Parameshwara, he said it would “influence and “dilute” the probe.If the state police was unable to handle the investigation of the case, Nadda said he would request the state government to handover the case to CBI.

“If the state government wants, they can refer the case to CBI and BJP will cooperate so that this innocent girl gets justice,” Nadda said.

