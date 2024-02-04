Jharkhand Ruling Coalition MLAs Return to Ranchi Ahead of Trust Vote

PATNA: Ahead of the floor test in Jharkhand, the ruling coalition MLAs returned to Ranchi from Hyderabad. The newly formed Champai Soren government in Jharkhand will seek a trust vote in the assembly on Monday.

The JMM had shifted 40 MLAs of the grand coalition to Hyderabad on Friday to avoid poaching attempts by the BJP. The ruling alliance in Jharkhand has 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. The majority to form the government is 41. The JMM leadership has claimed that 43 MLAs are backing Champai Soren.

Amid the development, there are reports that out of 47 MLAs, two are likely to skip the voting on Monday. Sources said that JMM MLA Ramdas Soren is likely to remain absent during the floor test due to illness.

Amid fears that dissident MLAs may bring down the majority mark during the floor test, JMM founder Shibu Soren tried to convince party MLA Lobin Hembrom.

Sources said that Mr. Hembrom after meeting Shibu Soren gave his assurances to support the Champai Soren government in the assembly. However, he reportedly also outlined several demands that must be met for his support to the Champai Soren government.

JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom, who represents the Borio assembly constituency in Sahebganj, has been demanding the implementation of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act. Both the acts aim to protect the land rights of the tribals.

JMM insiders said that Mr. Hembrom has also been upset with Hemant Soren for ignoring his suggestion when he was the Chief Minister.

Besides, Mr. Soren is also trying to convince the others including his daughter-in-law Sita Soren to support the government on the floor of the house.

Hemant Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud scam on Wednesday triggered the formation of a new government in Jharkhand.

After Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED officials, Champai Soren was unanimously elected as JMM legislative party leader. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state on Friday along with Congress party’s Alamgir Alam and Satyanand Bhogta of the RJD.

JMM insiders said, “Champai Soren government will easily pass the floor test. There is no trouble anywhere. The party has the signatures of 43 MLAs but now few others will also support the government on the floor of the house . Mr. Hembrom has also assured the party that he will extend his full support”.