JDS MLA H.D. Revanna Granted Bail in Woman's Abduction Case

BENGALURU: Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna was granted bail by a Special Court for elected representatives in Bengaluru city on Monday, amid allegations of abduction of a woman who is claimed to have been a victim of sexual exploitation. Revanna is currently held at Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru city for five days.

The woman is alleged to be one of the victims of sexual exploitation by his son Prajwal Revanna, a Lok Sabha member representing the Hassan seat.





As part of the bail conditions, the Court required Revanna to provide a Rs 5 lakh personal bond and two sureties, among other stipulations. When asked about his client's release, the advocate expressed confidence that Revanna would be released from prison on Tuesday upon fulfilling the Court's requirements.



Revanna was taken into custody by the sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 4 from the residence of his father, former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda. Speaking to reporters after the bail hearing, Revanna's advocate, Srinivas, stated that the Court found discrepancies in the investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and consequently granted bail. He further alleged that the accusations against Revanna were "politically motivated."

According to the police complaint filed by the victim's son H.D. Raju, his mother, a former maid at Revanna's residence in Holenarsipur, was allegedly abducted from their house in Hebbalu Koppalu, Krishnaraja Nagar taluk of Mysuru district, in an attempt to pressure her into not disclosing the alleged sexual harassment by Prajwal Revanna to investigating officers.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's son, the Krishnaraja Nagar police filed a First Information Report against Revanna. The 17th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Bengaluru city had ordered judicial custody for Revanna until Monday.

Revanna, along with his son Prajwal, has been accused of sexual exploitation of women, and cases have been registered against them at Holenarsipura Town police station. Prajwal reportedly fled the country on April 27 after allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced, leading the State Government to form a SIT. A blue corner notice has been issued against him by Interpol officials.



