Meanwhile, relatives of a victim of sexual harassment, Gowramma, stated that the complaint against Prajwal and Revanna was false. They claimed that the victim had been in debt and worked in the house of Revanna. However, she suddenly left the job about five years ago and remained silent all the while.The allegations against Prajwal and Revanna are deemed 'false' and have surfaced at a time when Lok Sabha elections are ongoing in the country. At a press conference in Hassan on Monday, the victim's relatives claimed that Revanna and his family members had not subjected her to harassment and alleged that the victim might have been under pressure before she filed a police complaint.In Hassan town, members of the Hassan District Pro-people’s Struggle Committee staged a protest demanding the arrest of the Hassan MP and his father, MLA H.D. Revanna, since both of them have been accused of sexual harassment. The members welcomed the state government's decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations involving Prajwal Revanna.The members urged the state government to give the SIT a free hand to investigate the harassment case and also to investigate Bharatiya Janata Party leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda, who claimed to be in possession of a pen drive containing video clips of sexual harassment allegedly by Prajwal Revanna.Another demand was for protection for the family of a victim who lodged a police complaint against Prajwal and his father, alleging sexual harassment. The members gathered in front of the Hemavathy statue and marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama.During the protest, litterateurs Roopa and Suvarna, as well as members Devi, Gowramma, Vimala, Shobha, Bhoomigowda, Susheela, among others, participated.Dalit Rights activist Mari Joseph sought a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment case instead of an SIT probe and demanded the immediate arrest of both Prajwal and his father Revanna, since a First Information Report has been filed against them in the sexual harassment case. He also called for the withdrawal of police protection given to Revanna, who is accused in the sexual harassment case.In Holenarsipur taluk, the hometown of Prajwal Revanna, Congress workers led by its leader Bagur Manjegowda staged a protest demanding stringent action against Prajwal and Revanna for their alleged sexual harassment of women.The members of the Congress party burnt an effigy of Prajwal at Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle and displayed posters against him. Similar protests against Prajwal were held in Belur taluk of Hassan by various associations.