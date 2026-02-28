Our Party Will Contest Bihar Legislative Council Polls: Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna : Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said his party would contest the upcoming elections to several seats of the Bihar Legislative Council. The term of four sitting Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from graduates' constituencies and four from teachers' constituencies will end on November 16.

Talking to reporters in Vaishali, Yadav said, "Yes, our party will contest the upcoming election for certain MLC seats."

Yadav was expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father Lalu Prasad for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka in a social media post, which he later deleted, claiming that his account had been "hacked".

Lalu Prasad had also disowned him citing "irresponsible behaviour".

There are reports that elections to the four teachers' and four graduates' constituencies may be held in September or October as the terms of the sitting MLCs from those seats end in mid-November.

The graduates' constituencies going to polls include Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga and Kosi. The teachers' constituencies include Patna, Tirhut and Darbhanga.

The total number of voters in the four graduates' constituencies is 4,84,943, while 45,660 voters are registered in the four teachers' constituencies.

Among those whose terms end this November are JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar from the Patna graduates' seat, Sarvesh Kumar from Darbhanga graduates' seat, Banshi Dhar Brajwasi from Tirhut graduates' seat, Dr N K Yadav from Kosi graduates' seat, BJP's Nawal Kishore Yadav from the Patna teachers' seat, Congress leader and former state president Dr Madan Mohan Jha from the Darbhanga teachers' seat, and Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Tirhut teachers' seat.

The Bihar Legislative Council is the upper House of the bicameral state legislature and has 75 members. The term of an MLC is six years, with one-third of the members retiring every two years.

One-third of the members are elected by MLAs, another one-third by local bodies such as municipal and district boards, one-twelfth by teachers with at least three years of service, and one-twelfth by graduates residing in the state for at least three years.

The remaining members are nominated by the Governor from among persons with special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, the cooperative movement and social service.