Jana Sena to make its presence felt in Godavari districts

KAKINADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has called upon the party's leaders and cadres to "prove our strength" in Godavari districts and fetch the highest number of seats for the JS from here.

Pawan Kalyan was addressing a meeting of important JS leaders in Rajanagaram, Rajamahendravaram urban, Rajamahendravaram rural and Anaparthi constituencies, in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.



He said that it was in Rajamahendravaram that the Jana Sena announced a political alliance with the Telugu Desam. “Our significance and strength should be proven in Godavari districts. The TD and Jana Sena alliance would win the coming elections and the winning would help the people of the state, he said.



He said, “When Jagan Mohan Reddy was in the Opposition, he made it clear that he was against reservations for Kapus in East Godavari district. After he became Chief Minister, he scrapped Kapus’ 5 per cent reservations in the EWS quota.”



“Jagan Mohan Reddy created a rift in Konaseema. If he comes back to power, unrest would persist in Konaseema,’’ the JS leader said.



Pawan Kalyan said that when he declared an alliance with TD, many people expressed their doubts on its success. “But I strategically moved this plan. If we go to elections alone, we can get more than 40 seats. But, electioneering is more important and the voters should be taken to the polling booth to cast their votes on our symbol. If we fail in this, our political enemy, the YSRC, would be benefitted. Keeping in view of the interests of the state, I decided to have an alliance with the TD. The Jana Sena cadres should try to defeat the YSRC.”



“The central government is observing the situation in AP. Industrialists want a stable government here. All our party leaders and workers should make best use of the time till the end of the voting,’’ Pawan Kalyan said.



He said YSRC leaders like P. Mithun Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy, V. Vijayasai Reddy and others were creating a rift among the people in Godavari districts and trying to create unrest. Such tactics should be defeated, he said.



The Jana Sena’s East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh, constituency incharges A. Satyanarayana, Bathula Bala Ramakrishna, Marreddy Srinivas, Y. Srinivas and others were present.

