Jana Sena stays away from Lokesh’s Sankharavam

Visakhapatnam: The Jana Sena rank and file stayed away from TD leader Nara Lokesh’s Sankharavam meetings in north Andhra districts. Many Jana Sainiks feel that the upcoming elections would be an opportunity for the party to grow.

Notably, many JS corporators in Vizag are not happy with JS chief Pawan Kalyan’s decision to ally with the TD. They did not oppose Pawan Kalyan openly but their participation in TD election meetings has been to the minimum.



In Lokesh’s Sankharavam meetings, alliance partner Jana Sena's participation is seen to be very low in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. In Vizianagaram, TD workers reached the meeting premises under the leadership of former Union minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Aditi Gajapathi Raju. The JS cadres were rarely seen.

After addressing the Sankharavam meetings in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, Lokesh would reach Vizag on Saturday. Here also, the Sankharavam meetings may see less participation of Jana Sena.

On this basis, political analysts are expressing doubts about the joint operations of the TD and JS cadre in the upcoming polls.



Visakhapatnam district Telugu Desam general secretary Pasharla Prasad informed the media that Lokesh’s Sankharavam meetings will start on Saturday and continue till Sunday.



Speaking at a press conference at the district Telugu Desam office on Friday, Prasad said Lokesh would hold a Sankharavam Sabha in Pendurthi and Bheemili constituencies as also in the East, South and West constituencies and Gopalapatnam.







