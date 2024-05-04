Jana Sena leader's PA beats up TD worker in Elamanchili

Visakhapatnam: There are reports of Jana Sena MLA candidate Sundavarapu Vijaya Kumar’s personal assistant allegedly attacking a Telugu Desam Party activist in a lodge room at Elamanchili in Anakapalli district.

The incident occurred after the NDA alliance organised a meeting of Yadava community at a lodge in Atchutapuram on Friday.

Apparently, while having lunch, there had been a minor altercation between TD youth leader Golagani Naidu and a Jana Sena party worker. This led to Vijaya Kumar's PA punching Naidu, dragging the latter into the PA’s room and beating Naidu till he bled.

Somehow, panic-stricken Naidu escaped and approached the police. He alleged that capturing, torturing and injuring people in lodge rooms is nothing new to Sundavarapu Vijay Kumar of Jana Sena Party. It is part of Vijay Kumar’s rowdy politics, the TD worker stated.