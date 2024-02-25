Jana Sena Activists Unhappy Over TD-JS Seats Allocations, Seek More Share of Power for JS

Vijayawada: Supporters of Pawan Kalyan have expressed their dissatisfaction over the allotment of only 24 seats to the Jana Sena in the TD-JS political alliance for the 2024 elections. They alleged that TD chief Chandrababu Naidu cheated both Pawan and Kapus.

The social media platforms were full with the posts objecting to the allotment of only two dozen seats for the JS

Kapu Samkshema Sena president and former MP Ch Hari Ramajogaiah wrote an open letter saying severe injustice has been done to Kapus and the JS party.

Ramajogaiah said Jana Sainiks were ready to teach a befitting lesson to the YSR Congress through their vote power and would make Pawan the next CM.

He said Pawan’s supporters were depressed over the allocation of only 24 seats to the JS. “JS can easily win at least 50-60 assembly seats due to the domination of Kapu and other social communities and JS cadres in these constituencies.”

He claimed that BCs formed 50 per cent of the state’s population, Kapus 25 per cent, Kammas 4 per cent and Reddies 6 per cent, but only 24 seats were allotted to JS.

Ramajogaiah demanded a 50-50 ratio in the seats allotment and a similar power sharing by offering the CM post to Pawan for half the term of the next TD-JS government.

In a scathing attack, Ambati Naga Radha krishna Yadav, president of the YSRC NTR district doctors wing, said he suspected Pawan Kalyan's commitment to social justice.

He alleged that Pawan was more dedicated to Chandrababu Naidu. “Where are the seat promised for Dalits, BCs, and minorities in the list of 24 for the assembly and 3 for the Lok Sabha in the present alliance format,” he asked.

He said at least 15 seats should be allocated to these historically marginalized communities under the plank of social justice. “Selling seats for personal gain will have dire consequences as the people are watching,” he added.