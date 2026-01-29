Jairam Ramesh Says PM Modi's Address is 'Hypocrisy-Laden'

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday morning, ahead of Parliament convening for the second day of the Budget Session, termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s customary address as “hypocrisy-laden” and described it as a “performance.”

In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister does not convene or chair all-party meetings to take the Opposition into confidence on national issues. He further claimed that Bills are often introduced at the last minute and “bulldozed through Parliament” without adequate legislative scrutiny.

“He will not sit in Parliament and respond to the concerns of Opposition leaders and will instead make election rally speeches in both Houses,” Ramesh said in his post.

The Congress leader added that before the beginning of each parliamentary session, the Prime Minister delivers his usual “hypocrisy-laden ‘desh ke naam sandesh’ with Parliament as his backdrop,” calling Thursday’s address part of the same series.

The second day of the Budget Session will see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha. The survey provides an assessment of the economy and key indicators for 2025–26, along with an outlook for the next financial year.

In his address earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said the country had boarded the “Reform Express” and emerged from long-pending problems while moving toward long-term solutions. He said the focus should be on finding solutions, not creating hurdles, ahead of the Budget Session.

PM Modi also hailed the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, saying it would open new markets for Indian manufacturers across all 27 EU member states. “This is free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for a self-reliant India,” he said while speaking outside Parliament House.

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister also praised President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament on Wednesday, calling it “an expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians.”

“The President’s address was an expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians, an account of their capability and a sketch of their aspirations, especially of the youth,” he said, adding that the guidance offered should be taken seriously by all Members of Parliament.