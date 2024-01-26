Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch his Assembly-cum-Lok Sabha election campaign “Siddham” from Bheemili near Visakhapatnam on Saturday, January 27.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated this while inaugurating the Vijayawada Central constituency election office on Thursday. MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu, MLC Md. Ruhulla and MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani were present.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the CM will showcase his welfare schemes and development carried out by the YSRC government at the Bheemili meeting. He maintained that in YSRC, MLA does not mean power; it means responsibility. MLAs and MPs are the only activists of the party.

Responding to the comments of APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila, the party general secretary said she has no knowledge of politics in AP. He maintained that people know Sharmila only as Jagan's younger sister and YSR's daughter.

“Sharmila knows how much the Congress harassed the YSR family. She should clearly say what injustice Jagan has done to her,” Ramakrishna maintained. He asked her whether all positions can be given to the family in a democracy.

Regarding the changes in constituency in-charges, the party general secretary said small changes are being made after holding discussions with everyone. He pointed out that two MLAs of Vijayawada City Malladi Vishnu and Vellampalli Srinivas and another constituency coordinator Devineni Avinash have been working together with team spirit. Further, Malladi Vishnu is working with Kesineni Nani in the Parliament constituency.

“Everyone will work in coordination and give victory to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as a gift,” he remarked.

The party general secretary asked why Chandrababu Naidu neglected Guntur and Vijayawada between 2014 and 19. Why did he not make Karakatta a double road? Why couldn't he build a flyover at the bottom of Kanakadurga Hill?