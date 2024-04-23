Jagan Wants YSRC to Wrest Four Seats Lost in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked his party’s MLA candidates and corporators to make serious efforts to win all the Assembly segments in Visakhapatnam Urban area – Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam South, Gajuwaka and Bheemili.

Candidates Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao of Bheemili, M.V.V. Satyanarayana of Visakhapatnam East, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of Visakhapatnam South, K.K. Raju of Visakhapatnam North, Ananda Kumar of Visakhapatnam West, Gudivada Amarnath of Gajuwaka, mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, deputy mayor Jiyyani Sridhar and corporators were among those who attended the meeting at the Chief Minister’s campsite in Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

“We have to win all the segments in Visakhapatnam urban area,” the CM told the leaders participating in the meeting.

Deputy mayor Jiyyani Sridhar said the Chief Minister is focusing on Visakhapatnam, as he wants to take oath as CM in Visakhapatnam and administer the state from the city.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told the leaders to encash on the success of Memantha Siddham bus yatra, which waded through the city from Gopalapatnam to Madhurawada.

Sources in the party said all the urban constituencies will witness a tough fight in these elections.

Sitting MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana is facing the three-time winner Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu of Telugu Desam, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao will take on former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Bheemili, K.K. Raju will fight P. Vishnu Kumar Raju in Visakhapatnam North, two-time winner Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is pitted against Vamsi Krishna Yadav of Jana Sena in Visakhapatnam South and industry minister Gudivada Amarnath will face TD senior leader and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao in Gajuwaka.

In Gajuwaka, steel plant employees have pledged their support to YSRC after TD joined the NDA alliance, making it easy for Gudivada Amarnath. In Visakhapatnam South, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of YSRC has gained the upper hand with Jana Sena splitting after Vamsi Krishna Yadav got the JS ticket.

“The Chief Minister will visit all these constituencies in his next phase of campaigning in north Andhra after the conclusion of the Memantha Siddham bus yatra,” regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has underlined.