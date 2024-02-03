Jagan wants all 175 MLAs, 25 MPs to be elected from YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has set for people the target of electing all 175 MLAs and 25 MPs in the upcoming polls as a token gesture of gratitude for the good and corruption-free governance provided by the state government. He assured to work with renewed vigour if elected to power and initiate more welfare schemes and developmental works for the benefit of people.

Addressing a large gathering of people in an election meeting held at Dendulur in Eluru district on Saturday, the CM has called upon each beneficiary of the series of welfare schemes and developmental works initiated by him to become star campaigners and reach out to 100 families, and explain the need to elect the YSRC to power again if the welfare schemes and developmental works are to be continued without any disruption.



He asked the gathering, “Are you ready to witness the historic victory of the YSRC for the second time in the upcoming polls in the state?”



The YSRC president turned critical of Telugu Desam, led by its chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, his supporting yellow media and the adopted son (Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan) and said, “Though Naidu is having all of their support and is getting ready to target me by releasing arrows assuming that I am alone, I have the support of crores of people like you who keep me in their hearts. Jagan is not alone as he has the support of God and the blessings of people to make me strong.”



Jagan Mohan Reddy reminded that TD chief Naidu had become the chief minister for the first time in 1995. He said Naidu served as CM three times spread over a span of 14 years. He asked people what kind of welfare schemes and developmental works that Naidu had taken up.



The YSRC chief asked people to compare Naidu’s five years’ rule from 2014–2019 with that of the YSRC rule from 2019. He said not even a single rupee had been remitted to beneficiaries under any welfare scheme by Naidu during his reign.



Maintaining that he has completed 57 months of rule in the state, the Chief Minister asked people to visit any village or town all the way from Kuppam to Ichchapuram, so that they can see lot of development carried out everywhere. He pointed out that people can find village / ward secretariats offering 540 services; nearly 66 lakh pensioners are getting social security pension of ₹3,000 on the first day of every month; no bribe or discrimination is shown in providing welfare schemes, unlike corrupt Janmabhoomi Committees of Naidu’s regime. People can see transfer of money for welfare schemes through direct benefit transfer mode with no bribe or discrimination; development of schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nadu, English-medium schools, CBSE and IB curriculum, bilingual textbooks, IFBs; Rytu Bharosa Kendras in villages; personal land rights given on 35 lakh assigned lands; ₹2.55 lakh crore worth welfare schemes given to SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities, which are unprecedented in the history of India; nominated posts and nominated works given to people; SC, ST, BC and minority communities given adequate representation in the Cabinet; 2.13 lakh jobs created; 31 lakh house sites pattas given to women on which construction of 22 lakh houses is in progress; 17 new medical colleges being set up, with some of them already working; four seaports and 17 fishing harbours coming up; and a host of other welfare schemes can be found.



The Chief Minister asserted that every rupee being spent by his government is going to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner without taking any bribe or showing any discrimination, unlike during the previous TD regime, when bribery and discrimination had been rampant from selection of beneficiaries to handing over the financial benefit. He said that the YSRC government had fulfilled 99 per cent of the manifesto released, unlike TD that dumped its manifesto after getting elected to power, unable to fulfil its promises.



Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted people, especially the beneficiaries of several welfare schemes, to take up door-to-door campaigning by reaching out to at least 100 families. He asked them to explain to people the need for electing the YSRC again to power in the upcoming polls to ensure continuation of all ongoing welfare schemes and developmental works in an uninterrupted manner and reaping their benefit.



He said, “In the last 57 months of the YSRC rule in the state, I pressed the computer button 124 times with no bribe to transfer ₹2.55 lakh crore mainly to benefit the women under direct benefit transfer. As we are going for polls, I want you all to press two buttons at one time by electing an MLA and MP from YSRC to power. I do not want even a single seat less than 175 MLAs and 25 MPs.”

