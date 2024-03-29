Jagan urges public to stay vigilant as 'evil forces' resurface

Kurnool: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has warned that political forces akin to Narakasura, Ravana and Duryodhana are attempting to seize power in AP. “They are here under the guise of the Chandrababu-led alliance,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the public to decide whether they are willing to combat these malevolent forces or opt for a state that is focused on social welfare and empowerment of the common man. "Are you ready for the Yuddhaniki Siddhama (fight),” he asked the people at a large gathering at the Arts College Grounds in Nandyal city on Thursday evening.



The meeting was held as part of the YSRC’s Memantha Siddham programme.



The Chief Minister warned the people that voting for TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu would “set the state back by a decade” in terms of development. He criticised Naidu's political tactics, stating that the people “are wary of his attempts to undermine the state” with an alliance comprising three parties and indirect support from the Congress.



He said, “All these four parties are on one side, and Jagan Mohan Reddy is on the other.”



“But, I have strong support from the people, which is sufficient for me to win this battle, despite a lack of support from the biased media.”



The Chief Minister emphasised that these elections were not just about choosing representatives, but about determining the future of the people and the continuation of welfare and development in the state for the next five years.



He warned that failing to choose wisely could set the state’s clock back by a decade.



Urging the people to reflect on the progress the state made over the last five years, he urged them to discuss these with their families and make a thoughtful decision before the walk up to the polling booths this time.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We introduced welfare measures focused on the poor, which are unparalleled in the country's 77-year history since Independence. We achieved the results within just 58 months, with zero tolerance for corruption.”



He referred to the presence of secretariats with local employees and the sincerely serving volunteers and asked why Chandrababu Naidu failed to envision and implement such initiatives when he was chief minister.



Jagan Mohan Reddy referred to the presence of Sachivalayam offices, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, the schools transformed under Nadu-Nedu, the village clinics and Mahila Police stations, to explain the change that has come about in AP in the last five years of his governance.



He said that within just 58 months of the YSRC rule, the people received around Rs 2.70 lakh crore through various welfare schemes.



He stressed that the medical and health sector was also undergoing significant improvements through Nadu Nedu, with over 54,000 doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff having been appointed in the state. “Patients are receiving quality drugs, and 15 new medical colleges are under construction. Moreover, the number of procedures covered under free treatment for the poor has increased from 1,000 to 3,300.”



Jagan Mohan Reddy also highlighted the provision of post-treatment support of Rs 225 per day for a month or two for the poor under the Aarogya Aasara programme.



The Chief Minister also said around 11,000 village clinics are connected to family doctors under Arogya Suraksha and they have procured 1,500 new 104/108 ambulance vehicles for the benefit of the poor.



Additionally, he highlighted the support his government provided to farmers, including the Rs 13,500 per annum payment for five years under Rythu Bharosa, the establishment of 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), the provision of 9-hour daytime free power for agriculture, free crop insurance coverage, and prompt payment of crop compensation within the season through input subsidy, and ensuring a better quality of life for farmers.



Even dairies that were closed during the Telugu Desam rule were reopened for the benefit of farmers in the past five years of the YSRC rule, he claimed.



Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted his party’s commitment to the welfare of marginalized communities, including scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward communities and minorities, by enacting 50 per cent reservations.



“Out of the 2.31 lakh employment opportunities created, 80 per cent were allocated to these disadvantaged sections.” Additionally, he said, 70 per cent of the disbursed funds, totaling ` 2.70 lakh crore, was earmarked for their benefit.



Jagan Mohan Reddy underscored their commitment to supporting economically disadvantaged people across all castes, including those from forward castes, ensuring that welfare measures are inclusive and reach all sections of society.



"Chandrababu, on the other hand, is the brand ambassador for sabotage, deception, and unfulfilled promises. He failed to implement the nine major assurances made during the 2014 manifesto. Now they are assuring the 'super six' promises. I request you to check the credibility of the opposition leader and think about the benefits you received during the last 58 months. Then, take a decision on whom to support and whom to shun," concluded Jagan Mohan Reddy.





