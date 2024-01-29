Jagan Undermined Irrigation in Rayalaseema, Says Naidu

Tirupati: Addressing another meeting in Pathikonda in Chittoor district, Chandrababu Naidu assured that Godavari water will be channelled to Rayalaseema. He accused the Chief Minister of destroying his plans to irrigate the Krishna delta through the Pattiseema project and provide water to Rayalaseema via Srisailam.

Naidu underlined that he had initiated numerous irrigation projects for Rayalaseema and allocated funds. He also spent Rs1,800 crore on the Guru Raghavendra project andRs 260 crore for lift irrigation in Dhone and Pathikonda.

The former CM maintained that YSRC has not adequately addressed the concerns of the Rayalaseema region. He pledged to curb the migration of labourers from Kurnool by generating four lakh jobs and promoting work-from-home options to deter the migration of people to cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore.

He assured to develop solar and wind power in the Kurnool region, urging people to support the Telugu Desam.