Jagan to visit Vizag on Feb. 19

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be in Visakhapatnam to participate in the anniversary ceremony of Sharada Peetham at Chinamushidiwada on Monday, February 19.

The ceremony will be presided over by the Peetham’s pontiffs Swarupanandendra and Swatmanandendra.

North Andhra YSRC in-charge Y.V. Subba Reddy and NEDCAP chairman K.K. Raju called on the two pontiffs on Friday and took their blessings.

Visakhapatnam district administration is making all arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit on Monday. YSRC district leaders are gearing up to welcome their party chief and CM.