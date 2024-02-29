Jagan to set foundation stones for law varsity, hospital on March 4

Kurnool: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy would lay the foundations for the second National Law University at Jagannathagattu in Kurnool and a100-bed hospital in Banaganapalle in Nandyal on March 4.

The new university, the second in the state after the one in Visakhapatnam, will be established on 150 acres in Lakshmipuram. The new institution aims to complement the existing Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) in Visakhapatnam and cater to quasi-judicial institutions in Kurnool.

Local MLA Katasani Ramireddy, Nandyal District Collector Dr K Srinivasulu, and District SP K. Raghuveer Reddy inspected the venue and parking spaces on Thursday.

The helipad and event venue at Jagannathagattu in Kurnool were inspected on Thursday by Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya, SP G Krishnakanth, Municipal Commissioner A Bhargava Teja, and RDO Seshireddy.