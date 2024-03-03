Jagan to reveal YSRC poll manifesto items at March 10 Siddham

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as president of YSRC, will disclose ingredients of YSRC’s 2024 election manifesto in the final and mega Siddham meeting at Medarametla in Addanki constituency of Bapatla district on March 10.

The ruling party leaders are mobilising 1.5 million cadres and supporters for the meeting.

Top leadership of the YSRC is piqued over Opposition parties’, mainly Telugu Desam’s calculated campaigns to create an impression within the public minds that YSRC has no base among masses, hence the ruling party defeat is inevitable in the forthcoming elections.

A top YSRC leader said it is to counter such propaganda that Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Siddham series, where every inch of space is occupied by people. People are able to see on their own the heavy crowds at Siddham meetings. They have thus come to distrust the negative campaigns of the opposition leaders, in particular TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRC regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy reasoned that going by the response of Siddham meetings in various regions of the state, YSRC will for sure win 175 seats out of total 175 Assembly seats and all of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the twin elections for the AP Assembly and Indian Parliament in a couple of months.

The ruling party held a preparatory meeting and unveiled a poster for Addanki Siddham on March 10. It also released a promotional song for the same.

Vijayasai Reddy said 15 lakh people from 43 Assembly constituencies in Tirupati, Nellore, Bapatla, Guntur, Prakasam and Palnadu districts will attend the Medarametla meeting. The Rajya Sbha member underlined that the Chief Minister will inform and educate people about what the YSRC government has done for people, especially BC, SC, ST and Minority communities during the past four years and 10 months

“In particular, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will highlight how better governance will be provided to people in the next five years by way of welfare and development programmes being implemented for all sections of people,” Vijayasai Reddy said.

He indicated that the YSRC manifesto is being prepared and will be released before the election season begins with the expected announcement of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on March 13 or March 14.

The Rajya Sabha member said they have chosen a 100-acre site for the concluding Siddham meeting. If necessary, another 100 acres abutting the venue could be used for the Siddham Mahasabha.

MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, YSRC party coordinator for Nellore and Prakasam districts Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao, and ministers Megu Nagarjuna, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Ambati Rambabu and Adimulapu Suresh were among those who participated in the preparatory meeting for March 10 Siddham.